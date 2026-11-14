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Celina Rewrites Landscaping Rules, Lets Homeowners Ditch Grass Entirely
By Richard Dawson,2 days ago
Celina City Council has rewritten the city's landscaping ordinance for single-family homes, multifamily developments and non-residential areas, amending the rules on November 10 to cut back on grass and encourage drought-tolerant plants as the fast-growing city works to save water. The changes apply only to new developments and will not be applied retroactively to existing properties.