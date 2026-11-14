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San Diego's Star of India Turns 163 With Free Cake, Harbor Views Saturday
By Roma Chang,2 days ago
The Star of India, a tall ship that has been afloat since 1863, turns 163 this Saturday, and the Maritime Museum of San Diego is throwing it a dockside birthday party from noon to 4 p.m. General admission guests that day will get waterfront views and a complimentary birthday treat while supplies last, with the celebration open to all ages at the museum's berth on the Embarcadero.
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