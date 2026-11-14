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Fort Worth Opera Brings Carols, Crafts to Woman's Club Nov. 21
By Margie Townsend,2 days ago
Fort Worth Opera is bringing the holidays to the Woman's Club of Fort Worth on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 1 p.m., with singers performing not just on a stage but scattered right through the audience. The concert, called Harmony for the Holidays, pairs the company's resident artists with a guest tenor for an afternoon built around carols, crafts, and close-up performances inside Anna Shelton Hall.