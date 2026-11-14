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NFL Week 10 broadcast TV map: Where to watch Raiders vs Seahawks
By Levi Damien, Raiders Wire,2 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks are in Las Vegas Sunday to face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:05 pm Pacific and will televised on CBS. The game area will be the Pacific Northwest and down through Nevada, but will be shut out of California almost entirely for territorial reasons. The Rams game will get SoCal while the 49ers are on FOX in NoCal, leaving Raiders fans in the Bay Area to watch the Chiefs take on the Falcons.