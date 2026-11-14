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Meta fined $887M in Italy over Android gallery photos, videos on Facebook
By Follow ABC News on Google,2 days ago
ROME -- Italy announced an €805 million ($887 million) fine against Meta on Saturday for using photos and videos from Android users’ galleries on Facebook without specific consent or adequate disclosure. The Italian Data Protection Authority said the feature, called “Get suggestions from gallery when browsing Facebook,” violated...
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