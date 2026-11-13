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Class 2A Football State Quarterfinal Preview
By Anthony Garcia,11 days ago
Eight teams remain in the Class 2A state football playoffs as the quarterfinals arrive Saturday. Elizabeth and Delta enter unbeaten, while Wellington and The Classical Academy aim to defend their high seeds. Eaton, Brush, Alamosa and Basalt will try to keep their postseason runs alive. Each matchup features a different test of rushing attacks, passing efficiency and defensive discipline.