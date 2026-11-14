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Quarterfinals Round Predictions
By Anthony Garcia,11 days ago
This is probably one of my favorite things to do is predict games. I am one of the few who take a chance and predict the results of game. What I normally do is predict the winner and a guess by how much the team will win by. Every week I post on Sunday/Monday the recap of how I did and keep a running record to keep myself accountable. When I predict scores, I try and guess the difference. This is probably the hardest part but makes things more fun. Remember this is all for fun and I am wrong all the time. Good Luck to all teams!