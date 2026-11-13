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EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL REPORT – QUARTERFINALS BY KERRY SHERMAN
By Anthony Garcia,10 days ago
The opening round of the eight-man postseason saw six of the eight hosts pick up wins. The reward for the two teams who pulled upsets is another road game in the quarterfinals, as the higher seeds will host up to the championship game. This round will see two games played on Friday night, with the other two taking place on Saturday afternoon. Games are listed in bracket order.