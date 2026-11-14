undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Strong First Half Leads Men's Basketball to WLU Tip-off Classic Opening Win Against CAL-U
12 days ago
West Liberty, W. Va. - After opening the 2026-2027 season with a win on their home floor Monday, the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (2-0, 0-0) headed up Route 88 for the 2026 West Liberty Tip-off Classic. The Cardinals opened tournament play against CAL-U and put together a dominant first half that would see them put up 50 points over the first 20 minutes. They rode that early success to an 84-50 win to move to 2-0 on the season and earned a WLU Tip-off Classic opening win for the second year in a row.