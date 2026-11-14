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UW La Crosse Marching Band Prepares for New Era
By Morgan McCarthy,13 days ago
The UW-La Crosse Screaming Eagles Marching Band is ending its season with a new look and a bittersweet farewell to its longtime director. The band is debuting new uniforms as Dr. Tammy Fisher prepares to retire after 26 years leading the program. Fisher says she’s proud of what the students have accomplished and the family atmosphere they’ve built together. Band members say they hope to carry on her legacy as they move into a new chapter.