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SGMC Health Leads the Way with First-of-its-Kind Hospital Dining Experience in South Georgia
12 days ago
SGMC Health is expanding dining options at its Main Campus with the opening of The Eatery, a new 24/7 dining destination powered by Amazon Just Walk Out technology. SGMC Health was among the first hospitals nationwide to adopt the technology, bringing an innovative approach to around-the-clock dining in the healthcare setting. Developed in partnership with its food and nutrition services provider, Morrison Healthcare, The Eatery will provide employees, patients and guests with greater flexibility and access to a variety of food and beverage options.
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