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Flights Allowed to Resume at Palm Springs Airport, but Delays and Cancellations Continue
By Eric Gray,2 days ago
Some travelers spent Friday night at the airport after a nationwide ground stop disrupted flights across the country. Flights have been allowed to resume at Palm Springs International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday evening. But travelers should continue to check with their airlines as delays and cancellations disrupt schedules.