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Big first half gives Georgetown enough cushion to hold off Clemson and pick up an 85-78 win on Friday night (AUDIO)
By Chris Burgin,11 days ago
It was a tale of two halves between Clemson and Georgetown on Friday night at Littlejohn Coliseum. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the Hoyas’ first half performance was a touch better than Clemson’s second half. Georgetown scored 47 first-half points, shooting 58% from the field in the opening twenty minutes to build as much as a nineteen-point lead and carry a 47-32 advantage into halftime. They needed every bit of that edge, as Clemson came out of the locker room a different team. The Tigers locked up the visitors from D.C. on the defensive end and actually pulled ahead 66-64 with 6:23 remaining. However, Georgetown managed to outscore the Tigers 21-12 in the final minutes, securing the victory. Jaland Lowe led the Hoyas with 21 points, while Vincent Iwuchukwu recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Ace Buckner scored twenty points to lead three Tigers in double-figures. Clemson is back in action on Monday, as the Tigers host The Citadel at 7pm.