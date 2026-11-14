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Oppo Reno17 and Reno17 Pro's full specs tipped ahead of November 16 launch
By Sagar,2 days ago
Oppo will unveil the Reno17 and Reno17 Pro in China on November 16. Oppo has confirmed the chipsets and main cameras for both phones; however, it hasn't detailed the full spec sheet yet, as that will be revealed during the launch. But thanks to tipster Digital Chat Station, you don't have to wait for the launch event to know what these Reno17 series smartphones will offer.