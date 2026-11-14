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Mrs. Christine Elaine Plaster
13 days ago
Christine Elaine Johnson Plaster age 79, of Chickamauga, Georgia went home to be with The Lord on Friday, November 13, 2026. She born in Chickamauga to the late Archie Willis and Gladys Roberta Roark Johnson and was a lifelong resident of Chickamauga, Georgia. She retired from the Walker County Board of Education after twenty-six years working as a clerical secretary. She was the former supervisor for the Walker County Educators Credit Union. She was a member of the American Diabetes and American Arthritis Associations. She had also survived as the president of the Rossville Camp Gideons Auxiliary. Christine enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, cooking and keeping a clean house for her family. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother: Robert “Bob” Byron Johnson. Christine is survived by her husband of sixty-three years: Gary Malcom Plaster of Chickamauga, Georgia, their son: Mark (Joy) Plaster of Knoxville, TN, grandchildren: Laura (Thomas) White and Hayley (Carter) Gust, great-grandson: Ward White all of Chattanooga, TN, sisters: Deborah (Ron) Zinicola, Lisa (Gene) Eason, sister-in-law: Carolyn Sue Johnson all of Chickamauga, GA, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday – November 16, 2026, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be in the chapel at 9:30 am Tuesday, November 17, 2026, with Pastor Glenn Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Chattanooga Veterans National Cemetery at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Homes – J. Avery Bryan Chapel Chickamauga, Georgia. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.