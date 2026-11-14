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High school football; Haughton edges Parkway in thriller in first round of playoffs; Airline falls
By Russell Hedges,2 days ago
The Haughton Bucs and Parkway Panthers scored seven touchdowns each in their non-select Division I first-round game Friday night at Prescott Field. It all came down to what happened after they scored, the extra-point kicks and two-point conversions. After quarterback Bryston McCoy scored on a 13-yard run to get Parkway...