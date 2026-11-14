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This Unassuming Nevada Restaurant Serves Mexican Food That Keeps Customers Coming Back
By Samuel Langford,12 days ago
A taco spot with a giant outdoor chess board and a kitchen that never closes? That combo grabbed my attention fast, and I bet it grabs yours too. This Nevada favorite started life as a small food truck. Today it serves birria tacos, carne asada fries, and hefty burritos around the clock. You can roll through the drive-thru or order at a walk-up window and grab a seat outside.
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