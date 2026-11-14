undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
11 Charming Massachusetts Yarn Shops Packed With Unique Finds You Won’t See At Big Chains
By Oliver Grantley,2 days ago
One Massachusetts yarn shop dyes its own skeins in moody shades and sells tarot decks right next to the knitting needles. I love that detail more than I can say. Another shop runs out of a small barn packed floor to ceiling with yarn and buttons. A third keeps a back warehouse stacked with rows of discounted skeins and tables for spreading out.
6