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Have you used the Opal screen time app? A class action claims it sent private data to a third party. – Claim Depot
By CDO TIMES BOT,12 days ago
A class action lawsuit alleges the Opal screen time app sent users' onboarding answers and device data to analytics firm Amplitude despite its privacy promises. Class actions settlements delivered to your inbox. Christian Mosquera filed a class action lawsuit against Opal OS Corp., the company behind the Opal screen time...