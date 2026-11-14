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This Small Nevada University Ranks Among Nevada’s Top Colleges And Has In-State Tuition Under $9,000
By Matthew Lockridge,13 days ago
Most undergrads never set foot in a cadaver lab before graduate school. At this desert campus, future nurses can study anatomy up close. The school opened in 2002 as the first state college in Nevada. It earned university status in 2023 after adding graduate programs. Enrollment has since climbed past...
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