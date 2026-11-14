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This Georgia City Transforms Its Downtown Into A Free Christmas Wonderland With Over A Million Dancing Lights
By Nora Caldwell,12 days ago
Over one million lights dance to holiday music specially arranged by Macon Pops, with each track featuring a local artist. Admission costs exactly nothing. I had to read that twice. The soundtrack comes from a high-energy orchestra that arranged and recorded every note itself. The show runs every hour, every...
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