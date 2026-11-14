undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Delaware Locals Make The Trip For Giant 18-Inch Subs At This Neighborhood Sub Shop
By Scarlett Pemberton,13 days ago
An 18-inch Italian hoagie on bread delivered from Aversa’s in Philadelphia. That’s the kind of sandwich waiting at a small takeout deli in southern Delaware. The Supreme Italian has stretched past 19 inches, topped with thin-sliced prosciutto. The large cheesesteak is no lightweight either. Somebody here clearly measures...
30