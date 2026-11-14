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Russia Says Forces Capture Ukrainian Settlement, Strike Energy and Drone Sites – ASHARQ AL-AWSAT English
By CDO TIMES BOT,2 days ago
Russia Says Forces Capture Ukrainian Settlement, Strike Energy and Drone Sites. Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that its forces had captured the settlement of Tersianka in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, news agency Interfax reported. The ministry also said Russian forces had struck...