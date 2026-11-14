undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Little Known New York Appetizing Shop Has Been Serving Traditional Smoked Fish For Over 35 Years
By Isabella Farrow,2 days ago
Jalapeno herring sits in the same case as pepper-crusted herring. A spicy version named for Oneg Shabbos, the cozy Friday night gathering, sits right beside them. One family-run shop in New York makes its herring right on site, and the lineup reads like a friendly dare. Swedish, Matjash, and Schtiglitz styles all share the spotlight with those spicy cousins. I appreciate a place that treats one humble fish like it has a dozen different personalities.