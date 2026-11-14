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Prosecutor Park Sang-yong suspected of inducing false testimony… probe transferred to CIO – 재경일보
By CDO TIMES BOT,2 days ago
The case of Prosecutor Park Sang-yong, who was accused of inducing false testimony from former Gyeonggi Province Peace Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young during the investigation into the Ssangbangwool North Korea remittance case to falsely accuse President Lee Jae-myung, has been transferred to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). The police transferred the case on the 6th in accordance with the CIO Act, which mandates that the office investigate abuse of power by high-ranking public officials.