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This Stunning Kentucky Cathedral Was Modeled On Notre Dame, And Its Window Is Even Bigger Than The Paris Original’s
By Eleanor Whitfield,12 days ago
One stained glass window here stands 67 feet tall and 24 feet wide. That’s taller than a six-story building, made of handmade glass, and it’s sitting in Kentucky. The church around it borrows its face from Notre Dame in Paris. Flying buttresses, carved doorways, and gargoyles all made the trip across the ocean, at least in spirit.
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