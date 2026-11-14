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This New York Museum Has A Christmas Tree With Over 2,000 Handmade Glass Ornaments And Lets You Make Your Own
By Liam Stanton,13 days ago
More than 2,000 glass ornaments hang on one 14-foot holiday tree here. Every single one was handmade by the museum’s own glassmakers. The tradition started in 2008 with an 8-foot tree and about 600 ornaments. One year later, it had already grown to its current size. I appreciate a holiday tradition that skipped the slow build and went straight to dazzling.
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