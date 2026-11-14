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VIDEO: UK students compete in Oswald Awards Ceremony
By Saylor Macke,12 days ago
Undergraduate students at UK competed in the Oswald Awards ceremony with projects ranging from engineering to creative writing. The event featured seven different categories with two winners in each category receiving cash prizes. First place students received $350 and second place winners received $200. The annual event, encourages students from all majors to explore new ideas and bring creative projects to the table.