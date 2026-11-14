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Police Refer Prosecutor's Alleged False Accusation Case Against President to CIO – Seoul Economic Daily
By CDO TIMES BOT,13 days ago
Case Linked to So-Called 'Salmon Drinking Party' Allegations Complainants Say Prosecutor Induced False Testimony. A case involving Park Sang-yong, a deputy chief prosecutor at the Incheon District Public Prosecution Office who was accused of falsely implicating President Lee Jae-myung, has been transferred from police to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).