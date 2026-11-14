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Renton councilmember proposes code of conduct clarity following complaints
By Drew Dotson drew.dotson@rentonreporter.com,2 days ago
The Renton City Council moved to publicly clarify how the city processes code of conduct complaints against elected officials after a local advocacy group accused city leadership of ignoring a formal complaint about a councilmember’s conduct toward a female employee. At the Nov. 9 Renton City Council meeting, councilmember...