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Monday, November 16, 2026 — Tribes step in to supplement diminishing resources for elders
By Art Hughes,11 days ago
Persistent inflation and steep federal budget cuts to social safety net initiatives like the USDA’s Local Food Purchase Assistance program is eating into the ability for Native American elders to makes ends meet. The Cherokee Nation is among tribes working to offset those strains on fixed income individuals. The tribe is investing an additional $4.5 million to help elders meet basic necessities and maintain their independence. The money will increase monthly assistance and triple the number of those eligible for the program. Other tribal governments are tapping their own resources and working with state governments to also supplement food and other basics. We’ll profile some promising efforts to help elders and others through a tough time.