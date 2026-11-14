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AMD Launches EPYC Embedded 9006: Venice Gets an Early Start in Embedded
By Ryan Smith,2 days ago
A few days ago we witnessed the launch of AMD’s EPYC 9006 “Venice” series of server CPUs. AMD’s latest generation of server chips, the Venice launch marked an important inflection point on AMD’s server CPU business for a few different reasons. Not only was it the company’s first Zen 6 architecture chip family with all of the performance and feature benefits that entails, but it also marked a larger shift in AMD’s business. For the Zen 6 generation, at least, servers are now coming first for the company – and what was once one of the last products to launch with a new architecture is now the first.