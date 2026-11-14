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The Body’s showrunners want you to fight about that controversial ending
By Maria Loreto,2 days ago
The Body, Netflix’s new campy-horror TV series, came out this week. But based on a quick social media browse, it might as well have come out months ago. The high school thriller inspired passionate fan debates among viewers and dozens of fan cams dedicated to favorite characters long before a single episode aired. Now that The Body has finally arrived, however, fans are having an entirely different debate that hinges on its wild cliffhanger ending.