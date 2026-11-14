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Clemson’s Offense Implodes After Tait Reynolds Knee Injury; Georgia Tech Stuns Tigers at Halftime
By Zach Lentz,2 days ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Already playing without four offensive starters, Clemson suffered another major blow on its opening possession and stumbled into halftime trailing Georgia Tech 13-3 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. With wide receiver Tyler Brown, running back Gideon Davidson, Harris Sewell, and Elyjah Thurmon all sidelined, the Tigers...