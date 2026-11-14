undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nominations for Canadian Fleet Professional of the Year Award Now Open
13 days ago
Nominations for AFLA’s annual Canadian Fleet Professional of the Year Award are now open!. This award aims at highlighting the exceptional accomplishments of Canadian fleet professionals. The annual award will be presented at the 2027 AFLA Canada Summit on February 16, 2027. Nominations are now open and will remain open through 5pm CT on Friday, December 4, 2026.