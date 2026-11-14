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Sabres’ Alex Lyon May Be Getting Early Answer About His Role
By Todd Matthews,2 days ago
The Buffalo Sabres are looking for redemption on Saturday night against the Dallas Stars. They may turn to a seasoned veteran in the net. Per Mike Harrington, Alex Lyon occupied the starter’s net at Saturday’s morning skate. It implies that Lyon could be getting his regular role back with the Sabres after his return from injury on Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.