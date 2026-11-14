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AMN Reviews: Maris Anguis – Asuka 2096 (2026; Cryo Chamber)
2 days ago
Cryo Chamber is known as a label that focuses on cinematic dark ambient and the like. This release from Maris Anguis, their first on the label, is along those lines but better thought of as providing a take on the cyberpunk of William Gibson and Philip K. Dick. Still cinematic, it features percussion and chant bordering on throat singing in addition to the requisite synth drones.