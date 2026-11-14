undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Supreme Court Allows Priests to Continue to Manage Chidambaram Nataraja Temple
11 days ago
INDIA, TAMIL, NADU, November 5, 2026 (Nation Path India): The Chidambaram Nataraja Temple is a historic Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu dedicated to Lord Nataraja. Its administration has been the subject of prolonged legal disputes involving the Podhu Dikshitars, the Tamil Nadu government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for control of the temple’s considerable income. In 2014, the Supreme Court set aside the appointment of a government executive officer to administer the temple and restored its management to the Podhu Dikshitars who have historically managed the temple.
2