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Nepal’s Stolen Gods Are Coming Home
11 days ago
KATHMANDU, NEPAL, July 1, 2026 (Hinduism Today): For centuries, Nepal’s temples, courtyards and villages housed sacred statues that were not regarded merely as artworks but worshiped as living Gods. After Nepal opened to international visitors in the 1950s, growing global interest in its sacred art was followed by widespread theft. Thousands of statues and other religious objects were removed from temples and communities and entered international museums, galleries, auction houses and private collections.