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Another Fatal Crash Shuts North MoPac in Austin
By Ryan Anderson,13 days ago
8100 N. MoPac Expressway — Approximate Location of Fatal Crashes. Austin police confirmed a traffic fatality Friday in the 8100 block of North MoPac Expressway northbound, marking at least the second deadly crash reported on that stretch of road within a matter of days. No further details about the circumstances, the number of vehicles involved, or the identity of the person killed have been released.
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