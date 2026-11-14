undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Hanford Dixon Sounds Off On A Glaring Browns Problem
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
Tackling is the most basic skill in football. Every defender learns it in youth leagues, and coaches drill it from the first practice of training camp until the last game of the season. When a defense stops wrapping up and starts missing, everything else falls apart, no matter how good the scheme looks on paper. For one of the most respected defenders in Browns history, that has become the most frustrating part of watching this year’s team.