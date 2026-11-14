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Browns Defender Admits Opponents Have Found A Weakness
By Justin Hussong,13 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup on Sunday against a surprisingly potent Houston Texans offense that is third in the NFL in passing yards and ninth in scoring. Last year, they rode the league’s most dominant defense to a 12-5 finish after a 3-5 start, but if they want to do the same after this season’s 3-5 start, it will have to be a more balanced attack.