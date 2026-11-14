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Browns’ Defense Faces Toughest Test Yet Against Texans
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
Every defense has a calling card, and opposing offenses spend all week trying to figure out how to beat it. Some units disguise their coverages and rotate safeties to confuse quarterbacks. Others line up and dare the opponent to win one-on-one battles. The Browns have leaned on that second approach more than anyone this season, and Sunday’s opponent may be built to punish it.