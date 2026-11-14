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Texas Railroad Commissioner-Elect Rosenthal Vows to Double Agency Budget, Speed Up Well Cleanup
By Sophie Leclerc,13 days ago
Petroleum Club of Midland — Site Of First Post-Election News Conference. Texas Railroad Commissioner-elect Jon Rosenthal used his first news conference since winning office to lay out an ambitious wish list: doubling the agency's half-billion-dollar budget, raising employee pay, streamlining permits for operators who follow the rules, and ramping up oil and gas production. He also said he wants to work with oil companies to plug thousands of abandoned wells that have no owner, while being careful not to overload a staff he described as already stretched thin.