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Former Confederate Widows' Home in Austin Becomes 76 Affordable Apartments
By Natalie Petrovich,2 days ago
3710 Cedar St. — Approximate Site of Affordable Apartment Redevelopment. A building that once housed wives and widows of Confederate veterans at 3710 Cedar St. is being reshaped into Waverly North, a 76-unit affordable housing development in Austin's North University neighborhood. Construction is already underway on the project, which developer O-SDA Industries says will serve households earning between 30% and 80% of area median income. The project is estimated to open in winter 2028.
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