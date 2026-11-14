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Central Austin's Gabriel's Court Sells After 40 Years, New Owners Plan Major Upgrades
By Natalie Petrovich,12 days ago
A mixed-use property near West 29th Street and North Lamar Boulevard in Central Austin has changed ownership for the first time in roughly 40 years. Dallas-based Realty Capital Partners and Austin-based The Town Lake Company have acquired Gabriel's Court, a three-story building with 24 office, medical and retail suites, and the new owners say they're planning a multi-million-dollar capital improvement plan for the property.