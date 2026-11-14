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Real Madrid is courting Olise: Bayern needs more than just a mega-contract
2 days ago
FC Bayern wants to secure Michael Olise on a long-term basis. To compete with Real Madrid, the club will need more than just a top salary—it will need additional incentives. Michael Olise is set to become one of the faces of Bayern’s future. To make that happen, the Munich club will have to make a financial investment. However, if a club wants to keep a player of this caliber long-term, it must also show him why Munich is the right place for the next steps in his career.