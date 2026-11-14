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Jo Adell Makes Big Personal Announcement
By Jimmy Swartz,13 days ago
Jo Adell’s 2026 season brought plenty of changes. He started the year with the Los Angeles Angels, was traded to the Cleveland Guardians at the deadline and ended up playing meaningful October baseball for the first time in his big-league career. Now the offseason has brought a big change off the field, too. The outfielder got married on Friday, and the happy news quickly spread among Guardians fans online.
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