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Grand Jury Clears 3 Austin Detectives in Deadly South Austin Shooting That Also Wounded Bystander
By Ryan Anderson,11 days ago
A Travis County grand jury has declined to indict three Austin Police Department detectives involved in a shooting last year that killed burglary suspect Raymond Lee Howard and wounded a bystander who tried to help take him down. The shooting happened on Aug. 28, 2025, at 1807 West Slaughter Lane in South Austin, during an undercover operation aimed at arresting the 33-year-old Howard.