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'We can't let them down' -- After midterm wins, Democrats turn to charting path ahead
By NPR,2 days ago
DENVER — Democrats descended on Denver for a two-day conference that was half victory party, half sober look at the road ahead on delivering for the voters who elected them. The "What's Next" conference, hosted by the group Majority Democrats, was scheduled long before Democrats outperformed expectations with their best electoral performance since Watergate. It brought together rising stars — like incoming Gov. Rob Sand in Iowa and Sen.-elect James Talarico in Texas — along with strategists, organizers, state and federal lawmakers and potential presidential contenders.